First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Set to Ring in the New Year Up Nearly 160%

Privacy tokens dash, monero and ZCash slumped as much as 10% after crypto exchange OKX said it will delist their trading pairs on Jan. 5. The exchange is making the move "based on feedback from users and the OKX Token Delisting/Hiding Guideline," OKX wrote on its website. While OKX did not explicitly say it was banning the tokens because they offer enhanced privacy for transactions, many of those listed fall into that category. Privacy coins are cryptocurrencies that preserve anonymity by obscuring the flow of money across their networks. They make it difficult to work out who sent what to whom, which is useful for those who do not want their financial activity to be monitored and, not surprisingly, are unpopular with regulators.