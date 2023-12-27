MicroStrategy Buys $615M Worth Additional BTC, Pushing Holdings to $5.9B
MicroStrategy's used almost all of its recent at-the-market shares sales to buy an additional 14,620 bitcoin.
MicroStrategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin (BTC), added more to its holdings on Wednesday, buying 14,620 BTC for around $615.7 million.
The company's Executive Chairman, Michael Saylor, tweeted that MicroStrategy bought the bitcoin at an average price of $42,110 per bitcoin.
The recent purchase pushes the company's holdings to 189,150 BTC worth around $5.9 billion, which was bought at an average price of $31,168 per BTC.
MicroStrategy began purchasing bitcoin in August 2020. The company's most recent purchase before Wednesday's took place last month, where it purchased 16,130 BTC, worth around $608 million at the time.
In a separate filing, the company said it had raised $610.1 million from its previously announced at-the-market (ATM) shares offering of $750 million.
The company was sitting on around $2 billion in profit from its bitcoin holdings as of early December.
This comes as bitcoin price has been climbing over the past few months amid optimism that U.S. regulators could potentially approve exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold BTC, a move some experts believe will prompt a flood of investment into the cryptocurrency. Year-to-date, the shares of MicroStrategy is up nearly 315%, while bitcoin rose 200%.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.