First Mover Americas: Barry Silbert Resigns as Grayscale Chairman
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for Dec. 27, 2023.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter, putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
Grayscale Investments, whose application to turn its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) is being considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission, said Barry Silbert resigned as chairman and will be replaced by Mark Shifke. Shikfe , chief financial officer of Grayscale owner DCG , will replace Silbert as of Jan. 1, Grayscale said in an SEC filing without giving a reason for the changes. Mark Murphy, DCG's president, also resigned from the board. The SEC has delayed several ETF applications including those of Grayscale, BlackRock, Ark 21shares, Vaneck and Hashdex, many of which have met with the regulator and filed amended documentation as year-end approaches. The agency must approve or reject Ark 21Shares, the first deadline to approach, by Jan. 10.
High funding rates, relatively low liquidity and reports of crypto exchange Mt. Gox starting repayments to victims of its 2014 hack spurred a marketwide decline in the past 24 hours, bringing losses to leveraged bullish traders. In the futures market, traders betting on higher prices lost over $190 million to liquidations as bitcoin (BTC) dropped as much as 4% before recovering early Wednesday. Some $45 million of those losses stemmed from altcoin-tracked futures in an unusual move – with bitcoin liquidations accounting for a smaller $36 million. Traders of Solana’s SOL tokens took on nearly $20 million in losses, while those of Bitcoin protocol Ordinals (ORDI) lost $8 million, data from Coinglass shows. Crypto exchange Binance saw over $97 million in liquidations, the most among counterparties.
South Korea is making crypto and other asset holdings of approximately 5,800 public officials available to the public under new legislation aimed at increasing transparency. Starting next year, public officials will be provided with an integrated asset disclosure service, South Korea's Ethics Policy Division said in a post on Wednesday. While asset disclosures are currently reported in official gazettes, under the new legislation, the information will be available through the Public Official Ethics System (PETI). New laws requiring public officials to disclose their crypto holdings were passed in May following a high-profile scandal involving a lawmaker.
Chart of The Day
- The chart shows a seven-day moving average of transaction fees paid on the Bitcoin blockchain since January.
- The average jumped to 445.59 BTC on Dec. 20, reaching the highest since 2018.
- The rising popularity of Ordinals has led to blockchain congestion, pushing fees higher.
- Source: Glassnode
- Omkar Godbole
We may earn a commission from partner links. Commissions do not affect our journalists’ opinions or evaluations. For more, see our Ethics Policy.
Trending Posts
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.