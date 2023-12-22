First Mover Americas: Optimism’s OP and Solana Rally

Solana’s SOL neared $100 early Friday as hype for the blockchain’s speedy transactions, cheap fees and a lottery of meme coin issuances extended into a third week. Metrics show Solana has possibly been the strongest draw among on-chain traders, with trading volumes and network fees crossing those of Ethereum – which is usually the highest – on a seven-day rolling basis. Value locked on Solana applications grew in tandem, rising to $1.3 billion worth of tokens from November's $400 million to reach levels previously seen in July 2022. Also gaining was layer 2 Optimism’s OP token, which climbed 23% over the past 24 hours. Optimism’s total value locked (TVL) is approaching $900 million according to data from DeFi Llama. Bitcoin was down slightly on the day.