ARK Invest Coinbase Share Sale Takes December Total Close to $200M

While GBTC’s discount to net asset value widened slightly, just 0.33 percentage points, Wednesday to 7.9%, it's still well below the 12.5% it touched earlier this month and holding near the narrowest since August 2021, according to Ycharts data. Bitcoin, meantime, rallied 3.3%, crossing $44,000 for the first time in 10 days yesterday, CoinDesk Indices data show.