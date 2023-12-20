First Mover Americas: BlackRock, SEC Discuss ETF Listing Rules

Representatives from BlackRock (BLK), Nasdaq and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) met for the second time in a month to discuss rule changes that are necessary to list the spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to a published memo. “The discussion concerned The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC’s proposed rule change to list and trade shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust under Nasdaq Rule 5711(d),” the memo reads. The Nasdaq rule establishes specific criteria and regulatory guidelines for the listing and trading of Commodity-Based Trust Shares on the Nasdaq Exchange, and details the requirements for initial and continued listing, along with surveillance and compliance measures to ensure market integrity and protection against fraudulent activities.