Solana, Avalanche Meme Coin Fever Continues as Bitcoin Nears $43K
Traders have increasingly favored these networks over Ethereum for their lower transaction fees and faster speeds.
Tokens of Solana, Avalanche and Injective surged as much as 20% in the past 24 hours as the meme coin trading frenzy extended into a third week on these networks.
Solana’s SOL jumped 8% while Avalanche’s AVAX added almost 12% before giving back some gains. Dog-themed tokens dogwifhat (WIF) and bonk (BONK) trended on Solana, while a hen-themed Coq Inu (COQ) led the meme narrative on Avalanche, surging more than 40% in the past 24 hours.
Traders have increasingly preferred these networks over Ethereum for their much lower transaction fees and faster speeds: It costs less than a cent and takes seconds for a Solana transaction, while Ethereum can cost at least $15 dollars and take up to a minute.
That’s led to more transactional activity on both networks, which has more than doubled in the past month, alongside an increase in active wallets and new users, data shows.
Bitcoin (BTC), meantime, neared $43,000 in Asian afternoon hours as hopes around an expected spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) listing in the U.S. were boosted late Monday as traditional finance firm BlackRock revised its proposal, likely after regulatory feedback.
Some trading firms said recent market movements showed no indication of a market correction in the short term. A correction is generally considered a drop of between and 10% and 20%.
“Bitcoin has formed a double bottom on the intraday charts, and this dynamic indicates that the mood for a deeper correction has not materialized,” shared FxPro senior market analyst Alex Kuptsikevich.
“On the other hand, Tuesday's peak is close to last Thursday's, leaving Bitcoin inside the range. Average fees on the Bitcoin network topped $37, hitting a yearly high. The growth was fuelled by another wave of activity in the Ordinals segment, which increased demand for space in the blockchain, and thus increased BTC demand,” Kuptsikevich said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.