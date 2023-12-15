First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Ends the Week in Muted Mood

Crypto custody firm Qredo's crypto exchange Ankex has closed its doors . CEO Michael Moro, formerly of Genesis Trading, has already moved on. Ankex sought to combine a non-custodial DeFi approach with elements familiar to professional traders such as a central limit order book, earlier this year, but its "development has been paused," the exchange said in a message to its community. "As some of you tested earlier this year, Ankex was ready for a public beta launch. Unfortunately, our path must pause at this stage." Ankex may have just been a victim of unfortunate timing as the crypto industry gradually emerges from a prolonged bear market