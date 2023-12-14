TradFi Goes All-In on Fed Rate Cuts. What It Means for Bitcoin

Claims of imminent recession have been popular this year, but the data continues to say otherwise. Third-quarter annualized gross domestic product growth was a whopping 5.2% – the fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2021, when substantial government Covid stimulus was still sloshing through the economy. And just this morning saw even more good news, with a big decline in weekly initial jobless claims to their lowest level in two months and an unexpected rise in retail sales for November.