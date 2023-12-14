First Mover Americas: JPMorgan Cautious About Crypto Markets in 2024

JPMorgan said it is cautious about cryptocurrency markets into 2024, but expects ether to outperform bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies due to an upgrade that will make the Ethereum blockchain more scalable . The SEC's decision on approving a spot BTC ETF is unlikely to spur major gains as there is a “high chance of buy-the-rumor/sell-the-fact effect," JPMorgan analysts wrote on Wednesday. Ether is likely to shine due to the EIP-4844 upgrade , or proto-danksharding. That's a development of sharding – splitting the network into shards to improve transaction speed – by way of Danksharding, which uses the shards to increase space for groups of data. Proto-danksharding involves adding a new transaction type to Ethereum: the “blob-carrying transaction.”