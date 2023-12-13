Federal Reserve Holds Policy Steady, but Indicates More Dovish 2024

The price of bitcoin (BTC) added just less than 1% to previous Wednesday gains, now higher by 2.2% to $42,370. A check of traditional markets finds rates tumbling, with the 10-year Treasury yield down 12 basis points to 4.08%, its lowest level since August. U.S. stock market averages have moved to session highs, the S&P 500 now up 0.6%. The price of gold is higher by just less than 1% to $2,013 per ounce and the dollar index is lower by about 0.5%.