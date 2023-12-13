Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Is a Bitcoin Maxi and Tether Fan
Cantor Fitzgerald is one of the custodians for Tether's $90 billion worth of treasuries.
“I am a fan of crypto, but let me be very specific, bitcoin, just bitcoin. These other coins, they are just not a thing,” he said during an interview with CNBC's Money Movers podcast. Lutnick also said that he’s a fan of Tether, as Cantor Fitzgerald is one of the stablecoin’s custodians. Other custodians are Charles Schwab (SCHW) and Fidelity.
“I’m a big fan of this stablecoin called Tether...I hold their treasuries. So I keep their treasuries, and they have a lot of treasuries,” he said. For Lutnick, bitcoin’s value comes from its decentralization, something it hasn’t struggled with, unlike Ethereum or some layer-1s.
“The only asset people could have held where no one could take it? Bitcoin,” he said.
“With Tether, you can call Tether, and they’ll freeze it, alluding to the recent freeze of wallets tied to sanctions...with Ethereum, you can call Joe Lubin,” he continued.
