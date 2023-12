Bitcoin Has Gifts This Holiday Season

A thing to know about the Bitcoin blockchain is that every four years or so the amount of bitcoin ( BTC ) awarded to miners for creating new bitcoin gets cut in half. It would be like, I dunno, you're a gold miner and every so often a magical being shrinks your mine by half. In the crypto case, the core of your company, in the blink of a blockchain, dramatically worsens by 50%. Tough business! It's the kind of thing that would make any executive obsess about costs. And thinking about costs often begets thinking about industry consolidation, and that's where bitcoin mining appears to be today, as explained in this excellent CoinDesk article by Aoyon Ashraf. As he puts it: "Strong miners might be about to eat the weak ones as the reward for mining BTC gets cut in half, experts say."