Bitcoin Has Gifts This Holiday Season

These cycles are rooted in some tangible factors that stem from a mix of demand dynamics driven by investor psychology, regulatory developments, and technological advancements meeting the supply demands of halving schedules, protocol forks and ICOs. When these factors align favorably, demand skyrockets causing prices to rocket higher, often fueled further by hype and the ubiquitous propellent known as FOMO (fear of missing out). That’s the halcyon days of the bull market where we bask in general euphoria, with the focus of fear being on further upside surprises.