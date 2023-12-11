Coinbase, MicroStrategy, Marathon Stocks Buckle 5%-10% as Bitcoin Tumbles Below $42K

The price drop followed a swift correction in crypto markets Sunday evening, with BTC dropping nearly 10% from the $44,000 level in the space of a few minutes in what might be termed a "flash crash." At press time, bitcoin was trading at $41,700, down about 5% over the past 24 hours. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a basket of almost 200 crypto assets, was also down 5%, highlighting the broad-market negative day.