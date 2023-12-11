BTC, ETH, SOL and Major Altcoins Begin Asia Business Day in Deep Red

Bitcoin was down as low at 5% over a 24-hour period, trading at $41,300, before recovering to $42,000, according to CoinDesk Indices data. Ether hit a low of $2,170 before climbing back up to $2,239 . Solana was down to $66 before climbing back to $70 . Most of these losses took place within the last 90 minutes, as of press time.