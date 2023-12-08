Matrixport's $45K End of Year Target for Bitcoin Looks to Be Accurate
2023 has been a five-phased bitcoin rally, Matrixport says in a report.
Predicting the price of bitcoin (BTC) has historically been as accurate as looking into a crystal ball, with all sorts of past price predictions that have been way off the mark – some hilariously so.
But Matrixport seems to have nailed it this year – or at least gets points for being the closest contender – as the $45,000 end-of-year price prediction it made on February 1 will very likely come true.
Bitcoin spent the early hours of Asia’s Friday business day teasing $44,000, and if current trends hold, it will breach $45,000 by the end of the month.
“The 2023 bitcoin rally unfolded in five phases: starting with a reaction to inflation trends, followed by a banking crisis response, a surge due to BlackRock’s ETF filing, a boost from Federal Reserve policy shifts, and finally, developments in SEC regulations regarding bitcoin ETFs, "Markus Thielen, Matrixport’s head of research, wrote in a new report.
“Bitcoin does not move randomly. A mixture of crowd psychology and macro factors is the key driver. Liquidity and market structure considerations help with understanding shorter-term moves,” Thielen continued.
Some have wondered why the crypto rally seems so focused on bitcoin: the world’s largest digital asset is up 164% year-to-date, while ether is up 99%.
“Bankruptcies of crypto lending and borrowing platforms in 2022 and with the dismantling of the crypto onramp-related banks in March 2023, Thielen wrote. “Retail had difficulty swapping fiat into crypto, and this is why this year’s crypto rally primarily focused on bitcoin — instead of the higher beta altcoins that retail investors tend to favor."
Now, the question is how will bitcoin respond to an ETF that’s approved.
A prediction market contract on Polymarket says there’s a 77% chance of this approval coming by January 15.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.