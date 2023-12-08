LayerZero Confirms Airdrop Plans, Boosting Some Ecosystem Projects
As of Friday, LayerZero has not outright mentioned how it intends to reward users for using its network.
Airdrop season is back in some parts of the crypto world.
LayerZero developers said Friday morning that they planned to issue a token sometime in the first half of 2024, confirming widespread rumors and causing an immediate uptick in the metrics of some projects built on that network.
The network is an interoperability protocol that uses a novel technique to make it easier for different blockchain networks to connect. Its developer, LayerZero Labs, raised $120 million at a $3 billion valuation in April.
“LayerZero has always been built with the ability to have a native token within the protocol, as seen in the immutable code launched on day 1,” developers said in an X post. “We’ve heard the community discussion over the last few months and the lack of clear communication around this.’
“We’ll state now in no uncertain terms that there will be a LayerZero token. We’re committed to getting its distribution right and expect it to happen within the first half of 2024,” they added.
Airdrops refer to the unsolicited distribution of a project’s tokens to its users, usually in return for tasks or liquidity.
These are often worth a lot of money. On Thursday, Solana ecosystem project Jito dropped its JTO token starting at 4,941 tokens and increasing depending on how much they used its so-called liquid staking token (LST), jitoSOL.
Some users claimed to have received as much as $200,000 worth of JTO tokens. Not everyone is selling, however, with some users supplying their holdings back to other Solana projects in hopes of more airdrops in the future.
Meanwhile, after the Friday announcement, some LayerZero ecosystem projects saw a boost in token prices and locked value.
Tokens of Stargate and Radiant Capital, two projects that use LayerZero, surged as much as 10% before quickly reversing.
As of Friday, LayerZero has not outright mentioned how it intends to reward users for using its network. However, popular strategies include merely interacting with LayerZero-based platforms by using their services, such as borrowing, trading or lending.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.