First Mover Americas: Binance Withdraws an Abu Dhabi License Application

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance withdrew its bid for an investment-management license in Abu Dhabi, deeming it unnecessary to the company's "global needs." The exchange still has an application to offer custody of digital assets to professional clients. "When assessing our global licensing needs, we decided this application was not necessary," a Binance spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Binance is licensed in Dubai, and that is the company's Middle East and North Africa headquarters, CEO Richard Teng said in an interview for a Financial Times conference on Tuesday. The decision is unrelated to the exchange's legal settlement in the U.S., where it agreed to pay a $4.3 billion fine for violating anti-money laundering and money transmitter rules.