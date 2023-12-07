Ether, Solana Hit 19-Month Highs as Bitcoin Rally Halts with Traders Fearing 'Bull Trap'
BitMex founder Arthur Hayes speculated about SOL hitting near $100 in a bullish weekend for altcoins.
- Ether, solana rallied to new 2023 highs as bitcoin dipped to $43,000.
- Bitcoin traders fear "bull trap," growing fear could propel BTC towards $50,000, Santiment said.
BTC dipped to $43,000 during the day following its breakneck climb to near $45,000 earlier this week, suggesting that traders took some profits after the largest crypto's breakout from $38,000 a week ago. Recently, bitcoin was changing hands at around $43,300, down 1.1% over the past 24 hours.
ETH, meanwhile, popped 5% over the same period and hit $2,372, its highest level since May 2022.
Native tokens of Ethereum scaling networks Optimism and Arbitrum also gained 22% and 9%, respectively, during the day.
Solana (SOL) jumped over 8% to $69, the highest since May 2022, following a three-week cool-off since its mid-November local top. Arthur Hayes, crypto investor and BitMex exchange founder hinted at a $100 price target, speculating about a bullish weekend for altcoins in social media platform X (formerly Twitter) post on Tuesday.
The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which tracks a market capitalization-weighted basket of almost 200 digital assets, was slightly up 0.6%.
Traders fear bitcoin 'bull trap'
Crypto analytics firm Santiment noted that BTC's flattening price coincided with traders increasingly calling for a potential "bull trap," a short-lived rally that bates investors back to the market before a major downtrend.
"Traders are fearful that crypto markets may be in a bull trap at the moment," Santiment posted on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday, citing social media metrics.
The growing disbelief could actually help propel BTC further toward $50,000, Santiment said, squeezing shorts who are betting on lower prices.
"FUD fear, uncertainty, doubt could propel BTC to $50K if it increases," the firm added.
