Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Another $24.3M of Coinbase Shares
Coinbase shares dropped Wednesday from the 19-month high of $147.86 earlier in the week, closing at $134.63.
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold Coinbase (COIN) shares for a third straight day Wednesday as the crypto exchange's share price remained near a 19-month high.
The sale of 180,422 shares would have brought in $24.3 million at the closing price of $134.63. They rose as high as $147.86 on Tuesday. The sales took place from the Innovation (ARKK), Next Generation Internet (ARKW) and Fintech Innovation (ARKF) exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to an emailed statement.
The investment management firm also sold 99,595 shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), worth just under $3.5 million at Wednesday's closing price. GBTC lost 0.51% to close at $34.92.
Disclosure
