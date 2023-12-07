Bitcoin's Next Move Might be Decided by Friday's Jobs Report

Economists are expecting Friday's report to show a job gain of 185,000 in November, with the unemployment rate flat from October at 3.9%. A sizable miss to the downside is likely to reinforce bets about lower interest rates and might provide the fuel for bitcoin's run to $50,000. The flip side, however – jobs added of 200,000 or more – might prompt a reversal of those rate cut bets and take a chunk out of bitcoin's recent rally.