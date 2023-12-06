First Mover Americas: Traders Are Turning to Ether

Asset manager BlackRock and crypto investment firm Bitwise both filed amended S1 forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, answering further questions probably asked by the regulator in earlier conversations. While it is unclear which topics the SEC asked applicants to provide further information for, analysts had predicted that changes to the prior filings would be made following several meetings between the SEC and applicants last week. The filings signal that both parties are “working hard to iron things out,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s James Seyffart wrote on X. Amendments by the other 11 applicants, including Fidelity, Franklin and WisdomTree, are likely to follow soon, he said.