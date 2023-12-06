Elon Musk Halts Dogecoin Surge by Saying His AI Business Is 'Not Raising Money'
DOGE surged Tuesday after an SEC filing showed xAI had already raised $134.7 million and might seek $1 billion.
DOGE fell to $0.10 and is down 1.1% in the past hour, reversing some gains from a 14% rally over the past day.
DOGE jumped 7% on Tuesday after a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, first reported on by CoinDesk, showed xAI (which is called X.AI in legal documents) might try to raise up to $1 billion – and had already raised $134.7 million.
DOGE has historically pumped on Musk's comments and public posts given his apparent infatuation with the dog-themed meme token. In April, Musk teased DOGE payments on X, then known as Twitter, proposing dogecoin as one of the payment options for Twitter Blue, the site's subscription service with premium features.
Musk's electric car company Tesla already accepts DOGE payments for merchandise purchases in the Tesla Store.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.