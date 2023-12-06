Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells $33M of Coinbase Shares, $5.9M of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
The investment management firm sold a total of 237,572 COIN shares across three different exchange-traded funds: ARKK, ARKW and ARKF
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold $33 million worth of Coinbase (COIN) stock on Tuesday after the crypto exchange's shares touched a 19-month high on the back of bitcoin's (BTC) latest surge, based on the day's closing price.
ARK sold a total of 237,572 COIN shares across three different exchange-traded funds (ETFs): Innovation (ARKK), Next Generation Internet (ARKW) and Fintech Innovation (ARKF).
ARK also sold 168,127 shares in digital asset investment manager Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), worth around $5.9 million. GBTC shares closed at $35.10 on Tuesday, their highest level since December 2021.
The investment manager frequently accumulates crypto-related shares at a comparatively low price and then offloads them when they show bullish momentum. Bitcoin gained over 5% in the last 24 hours to top $44,000 for the first time since April 2022.
