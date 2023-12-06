BitTorrent's BTT Token Doubles in Value as Tron, on Which It's Issued, Hits 200M Users
The token is now approaching a $1 billion market cap.
The BTT token from BitTorrent, the file-sharing platform that Tron bought in 2018, more than doubled in price on Wednesday amid apparent optimism about the Tron blockchain.
BTT is issued on the Tron blockchain, which just hit 200 million users. There appears to be no news catalyst for the price rise.
BTT's surge came shortly after a post on X by Tron founder Justin Sun, who wrote that the blockchain had it the 200-million-user level. "This is not only a significant milestone but also a testament to our growing ecosystem," he said.
Tron also has $8.2 billion in total value locked (TVL) across DeFi protocols, making it the second-largest blockchain after Ethereum in terms of users and TVL, a measure of how much user money is invested in a given crypto ecosystem.
BitTorrent now has a market cap of $958 million. Daily trading volume, meanwhile, increased by 540% to $256 million, although it's worth noting that 2% market depth remains relatively low with $150,000 and $191,000 being placed on either side of the order book.
Market depth is a metric that assesses the amount of liquidity required to move the price of an asset by a certain percentage.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.