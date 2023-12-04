First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $42K for First Time in Over a Year

The price of bitcoin (BTC) climbed above $42,000 – a level not seen since before the crash of Terra – for the first time since April 2022 while ether (ETH) moved past $2,200. Bitcoin’s price had been toying with the $40,000 level in recent days, and finally breached it Monday to trade above $41,600 as of press time, according to CoinDesk Indices data, a 24-hour rise of about 6%. Ether was trading around $2,240, a similar percentage gain. The advance spurred crypto stocks higher, too. Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) jumped almost 9% in pre-market trading, as did Microstrategy (MSTR). Crypto miners such as Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot (RIOT) added more than 10%. The other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization marked smaller gains, and BNB coin (BNB), a token affiliated with the Binance exchange, was little changed.