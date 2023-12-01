First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $38.8K for First Time in Over a Year

Bitcoin rose to $38,800 for the first time since May 2022 during European morning hours on Friday, continuing a strong multimonth run buoyed by expectations of growing institutional demand. The cryptocurrency is up around 2% on the day, having retreated slightly to about $38,600. Global stock markets also witnessed gains, with futures of U.S. gauges S&P 500 and Dow Jones adding 0.17% and Europe's Stoxx 600 advancing 0.52%. The price jumps come as euphoria around a planned spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. heats up and on-chain behavior suggests a significant amount of the asset has been moved to cold storage – indicating demand and a lack of imminent sell pressure.