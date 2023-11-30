Hong Kong Securities Trade Group Proposes Initial Coin Offering Portal
Hong Kong was once a hub for ICOs until regulators cracked down. But times have changed.
The Hong Kong Securities & Futures Professionals Association, an industry trade group, has suggested the city's authorities should consider creating an initial coin offering (ICO) portal.
ICOs are a method of fundraising, similar to initial public offerings (IPOs) that became popular shortly after the launch of Ethereum in 2015. Many of the most popular Web3 protocols got their start as ICOs, and while there was a ICO bust – because many were scams – during the 2017-2018 crypto winter, they turned out to be a good investment for many long-term holders.
The problem with ICOs, however, is that the majority, under current interpretations of the law, were flagrant violations of securities rules.
Hong Kong was a hotbed of ICO listings during their heyday, but regulators pushed hard to have exchanges de-list many of the tokens.
So-called "legal" ICOs, known as security token offerings (STO), which started around 2019-2020, weren't much of a hit with investors in Asia, as CoinDesk reported at the time. Many STO portals had minimal trading volume.
But times have changed, and with a bull market on the horizon, it could be the time to give legal ICOs another chance.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.