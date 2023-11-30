First Mover Americas: Demand for Bitcoin Futures ETF BITO Ramps Up

Grayscale, the manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), is updating the trust’s agreement for the first time since 2018, according to a Wednesday filing. The aim is to optimize GBTC’s structure for an anticipated change to a spot bitcoin ETF and level the playing field when it comes to other applicants including asset-management giant BlackRock. The update, which will be put out for a shareholder vote, involves two proposed modifications to the trust agreement. The first allows fees, which had been collected by Grayscale on a monthly basis, to be payable daily. This is a structural tweak and not part of a fee reduction – something Grayscale has committed to, but which has not been finalized – a company spokeswoman said.