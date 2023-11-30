A Suspicious 'Munger' Coin Soars Then Crashes After Billionaire Charlie Munger's Death
The former vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett's right-hand man was no fan of cryptocurrencies.
A memecoin that was minted 15 minutes after Charlie Munger's death soared by more than 31,000% on Wednesday as speculators flocked to decentralized exchanges with millions of dollars worth of ether (ETH) and stablecoins.
The MUNGER token subsequently lost more than 98% of its value on Thursday after details emerged around the token's smart contract, which had erroneous functions programmed that allowed developers to restrict the sale of the asset.
The former vice chairman of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway and described by Warren Buffett as his closet partner and right-hand man, Munger was a staunch bitcoin skeptic who once described the world's largest cryptocurrency as "detestable."
"I just think the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization," Munger said about cryptocurrencies in general earlier this year.
Daily trading volume for MUNGER peaked at $3.5 million on Wednesday but has since slumped to less than $60,000, according to CoinMarketCap.
In this case, the smart contract featured a blacklist function and authorization that could persuade users to approve what appears to be a malicious smart contract, according to GeckoTerminal.
