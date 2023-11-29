Terra's USTC Gains 300% as Bitcoin-Focused Comeback Plan, Binance Perpetuals Listing Fuel Speculative Frenzy

Terra luna classic (LUNC) and USTC are remnants of the sister tokens that underpinned the once-huge, failed Terra ecosystem, developed by Terraform Labs and helmed by co-founder Do Kwon, who was arrested earlier this year. USTC was an algorithmic stablecoin, while LUNC – then named LUNA – was used to balance the stablecoin at a $1 peg. The design proved to be unsustainable and the tokens fell into a hyperinflationary death spiral last May, collapsing the whole multibillion-dollar Terra ecosystem in spectacular fashion.