IOTA Jumps 43% After Registering Ecosystem Foundation in Abu Dhabi
The IOTA Ecosystem DLT Foundation claims to be the first foundation to be registered under the emirate's regulatory framework for blockchain foundations, the press release said.
- The IOTA token jumped 43% after registering an ecosystem development foundation in Abu Dhabi.
- The IOTA Ecosystem DLT Foundation will be funded by $100 million worth of tokens vested for four years.
Native token of the IOTA ecosystem (IOTA) jumped 43% Wednesday on news about registering a development foundation in Abu Dhabi, the capital of United Arab Emirates.
The IOTA Ecosystem DLT Foundation claims to be the "first" foundation being registered under the regulatory framework called the DLT Foundations Regulations, set up by the city's financial watchdog Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), according to an IOTA press release.
The new organization will be funded by $100 million worth of IOTA tokens, locked up for four years, the press release added.
The cryptocurrency's price surged to 25 cents from 17 cents immediately after the announcement, hitting its highest level since February.
The development came after IOTA unveiled plans in September to establish a regulated entity in Abu Dhabi to foster the network's global expansion.
Iota is one of several crypto-adjacent firms that clinched approvals from Abu Dhabi's regulators recently. Paxos also received a go-ahead to operate in the Emirati city Wednesday. Liminal, a digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider also secured an in-principle approval from ADGM earlier this month.
The rash of approvals comes as Abu Dhabi amps up its efforts to establish itself as a crypto-friendly hub. Earlier this year, the emirate announced it would pour roughly $2 billion into web-3 and blockchain startups to attract builders to its economic free zone.
"Working with companies like IOTA, ADGM aims to move towards a future characterized by setting global benchmarks in the ever-evolving blockchain and Web3 landscape," Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Registration Authority of ADGM, said in a statement.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.