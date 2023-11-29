First Mover Americas: Standard Chartered Bank Thinks BTC Will Reach $100K by End of 2024
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for Nov. 29, 2023.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
For crypto, things are going as expected, according to Standard Chartered Bank, which reiterated its April forecast that bitcoin (BTC) would reach $100,000 by the end of 2024. The bank's Geoff Kendrick and team wrote the next catalyst will be the approval of several U.S.-based spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF). “We think a number of spot ETFs will now be approved in Q1-2024 for both BTC and (ETH), paving the way for institutional investment,” they said. The team also noted that the next Bitcoin ‘halving’ – a mechanism to limit supply and expected to take place in late April 2024 – will be another source of price upside.
Digital Currency Group (DCG) and Genesis Global have reached a repayment plan to settle their lawsuit, according to a new bankruptcy filing. In September, lending firm Genesis filed a lawsuit against DCG, alleging wrongful possession of over $620 million in loans and seeking repayment, interest, and fees amid Genesis' bankruptcy proceedings. So far, DCG has paid approximately $227.3 million of the $620 million it owes. The deal would see DCG pay another $275 million to Genesis in three installments, partially in U.S. dollars and bitcoin, due by April. The deal also includes a $35 million upfront payment and a $10 million holdback from the recent sale of CoinDesk. According to the filing, DCG is also pegging Grayscale Trust shares as security. The deal still needs to be approved by creditors.
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission is warning users in the country that it may soon block access to Binance as the exchange is operating without a license. In a notice, the regulator said that Binance is not authorized to sell or offer securities to the public. The regulator also said Binance is actively promoting crypto trading to Filipinos on social media, an offense that may make the promoter criminally liable. Binance recently agreed to pay U.S. authorities $4.3 billion to settle charges that it failed to maintain a proper anti-money laundering program, operated an unlicensed money-transmitting business, and violated sanctions law.
Trending Posts
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.