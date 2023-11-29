First Mover Americas: Standard Chartered Bank Thinks BTC Will Reach $100K by End of 2024

For crypto, things are going as expected, according to Standard Chartered Bank, which reiterated its April forecast that bitcoin (BTC) would reach $100,000 by the end of 2024. The bank's Geoff Kendrick and team wrote the next catalyst will be the approval of several U.S.-based spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF). “We think a number of spot ETFs will now be approved in Q1-2024 for both BTC and (ETH), paving the way for institutional investment,” they said. The team also noted that the next Bitcoin ‘halving’ – a mechanism to limit supply and expected to take place in late April 2024 – will be another source of price upside.