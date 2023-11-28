First Mover Americas: Spot Bitcoin ETFs in Brazil Find Hefty Demand

Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao must remain in the U.S., at least for the moment, as a federal judge considers a U.S. Department of Justice motion that would require him to remain in the country until he is sentenced early next year. Zhao pleaded guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act last week and resigned as CEO of the world's largest crypto exchange by volume. The exchange itself pleaded guilty to charges of violating sanctions and money-transmission laws, agreeing to pay $4.3 billion in fines and embed compliance monitors who can report back to the U.S. government. After Zhao pleaded guilty, a magistrate judge granted his release on a $175 million personal recognizance bond. Zhao put $15 million in a trust account and had three guarantors put up over $5 million in collateral to secure the bond. Under the terms of the bond release, he was free to return to the UAE, where his wife and children also reside. District Judge Richard Jones stayed this part of the ruling on Monday.