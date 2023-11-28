Dogecoin Now Held at 5M Crypto Addresses, Though Concentration Remains a Concern
DOGE's market value has risen 14% to almost $11 billion this month.
The adoption of joke cryptocurrency dogecoin (DOGE) continues to grow two years after the coronavirus pandemic that supposedly saw people beat lockdown boredom by gambling millions in non-serious digital assets.
The number of cryptocurrency addresses holding DOGE has topped 5 million for the first time, according to data tracked by on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock.
Meanwhile, the number of active addresses on the network has more than doubled to 168,000, reaching the most since March 2022, and the number of confirmed transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain has jumped to the highest since June, with the tally increasing by 1,000% in the past 10 days.
While these figures stand out, the concentration of ownership in DOGE remains an issue. According to BitInfoCharts, fewer than 5,000 addresses control more than 80% of DOGE's supply, which means a relatively few traders have control over the cryptocurrency's price.
DOGE's market capitalization has risen 14% to almost $11 billion this month. Greater adoption and usage of cryptocurrency often translate into higher market value.
Dogecoin gained notoriety in early 2021 after Elon Musk tweeted memes based on the coin, inspiring the creation of other dog-themed tokens like Shiba Inu. Joke cryptocurrencies in general surged during that period as the coronavirus lockdown, stimulus cheques from governments and unprecedented monetary easing by central banks spurred risk-taking across financial markets.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.