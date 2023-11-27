Spot Bitcoin ETFs Have Almost $100M in AUM in Brazil, Led by Hashdex Offering

Together, those ETFs have $96.8 million of assets under management (AUM) as of November 21, led by Hashdex's Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price FDI (BITH11) with $57.8 million in AUM as of November 21, or a market share of about 60%. As comparison, the largest ETF in the nation, iShares Ibovespa Index (BOVA11), has $2.41 billion in AUM and the second largest, the iShares BM&FBOVESPA Small Cap (SMAL11), has $1.19 billion in AUM. For reference, the largest U.S. ETF, the SPDR S&P 500, has roughly $430 billion in AUM.