Cosmos Founder Calls for Chain Split; ATOM Down 3%

The so-called proposal 848, approved with 41.1% support for the reduction from the participating voting power and 31.9% against it, said that ATOM's double-digit inflation rate represented overpayment by the Hub for security and disincentivized ATOM's use in decentralized finance. The approved change is projected to bring down Atom's annualized staking yield from approximately 19% to about 13.4%. Staking refers to locking coins in a blockchain in return for rewards.