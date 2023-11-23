First Mover Americas: Uniswap’s UNI Rallies and Bitcoin Holds $37K

South Korea will start a pilot for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) involving 100,000 citizens in the first quarter of next year, the Korea Times reported. The pilot program will be jointly operated by the Bank of Korea and financial regulators the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), according to the report. The project will see 100,000 people – roughly 0.2% of the country's population – able to purchase goods with tokens issued by commercial banks in the form of CBDC. Use will be restricted to purchasing goods, with other uses such as remittance not permitted.