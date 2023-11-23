Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Drop as Retail Flow Moves to Coinbase: CryptoQuant
The move appears to be in anticipation of the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs.
Bitcoin (BTC) is flowing from Binance to Coinbase, according to on-chain data compiled by CryptoQuant.
Since yesterday, Coinbase's reserves have increased by around 12,000 BTC, while Binance's have decreased by 5,000 BTC, the research firm wrote in a recent note.
"The decrease in Bitcoin reserves on Binance appears to be due to retail outflows," Bradley Park, a Web 3 analyst at CryptoQuant wrote to CoinDesk in a note.
"The market is still nervous about the recent legal implications against Binance," Greta Yuan, head of research at Hong Kong-based digital-asset platform VDX said in a note to CoinDesk. "In the short term, we will see more users move funds to compliant or licensed exchanges for peace of mind."
"Coinbase has stood the test of time," she said.
Some analysts say that Binance's recent settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice was the last hurdle to getting approval for a spot bitcoin ETF, and that is also affecting fund flows.
"With this plea deal, the expectations for a spot Bitcoin ETF might have increased to 100% as the industry will be forced to follow the rules that TradFi firms must follow," crypto services provider Matrixport wrote.
CryptoQuant identified a 1,000 BTC withdrawal from Coinbase, and Park suggested the transaction was an "institutional over-the-counter (OTC) trade and can be seen as anticipation of approval of ETFs."
CryptoQuant data shows that exchange reserves of bitcoin have been steadily decreasing throughout the year, which is considered to be a bullish sign. However, some analysts say that since last year's collapse of FTX, trust in centralized exchanges has diminished and investors are keeping their holdings elsewhere.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.