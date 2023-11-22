Trading Crypto on Binance Becomes Challenging as Order Book Liquidity Tanks 25%
Order book liquidity refers to the capacity to trade quickly at quoted prices.
The loss of Binance's CEO and the leading digital assets exchange's $4 billion settlement of U.S. criminal charges on Tuesday failed to destabilize the wider crypto market in a big way. It has, however, impacted Binance's order book liquidity, complicating trading conditions for large traders.
Liquidity for top cryptocurrencies on the exchange, measured by 0.1% and 1% market depth indicators, has declined by 25% or more to less than $150 million and around $180 million, respectively, in the past 24 hours, data tracked by Kaiko show. Market depth is a collection of buy and sell orders within a certain percent of the mid-price, or the average of the bid and the ask prices.
In other words, moving the market by 0.1% and 1% in either direction is now 25% easier than it was 24 hours ago. It also means trading large orders on Binance at stable prices has become tougher, exposing so-called whales to slippage, that is movement between the price quoted when a trader places the order and what they actually pay when the order is filled.
As of now, it's still being determined whether the liquidity has moved to other exchanges.
On Tuesday, Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao stepped down as CEO and pleaded guilty as part of the U.S. settlement. Since then, users have withdrawn almost $1 billion in funds from the exchange.
Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped nearly 4% to $35,700 late Tuesday only to bounce back to $36,500 at press time.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.