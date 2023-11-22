First Mover Americas: Binance, Binance, Binance

Binance's initial growth was illegally fueled by its U.S. clients, the charging document alleged. In its early days, the exchange relied on Americans for the bulk of its revenue, its trading activity and thus its status as the world's largest crypto exchange. The filing details years of compliance failures and obfuscation in the name of protecting those most valuable – and off-limits – users. But servicing those customers wasn't legal because Binance wasn't a registered U.S. business, according to the government. Binance targeted growth in the country, especially among "VIP" users who drove the exchange's trading volume and thus its revenue, helping it become a crypto-trading juggernaut. According to the government, Binance's executives "tracked and monitored" the exchange's U.S. performance and even touted their success. As much as 30% of the exchange's web traffic (and just as much revenue) originated in the U.S. in early 2018, the filing said.