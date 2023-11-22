Binance Processes Nearly $1B in Net Outflows as Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao Resigns
Data shows the exchange sits on over $67 billion worth of tokens, easing concerns of a possible bank run.
- Binance was hit with criminal charges in the U.S. on Wednesday, and founder CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao agreed to step down as part of a $4.3 billion settlement with the government.
- The exchange successfully processed nearly $1 billion in withdrawals in the last 24 hours, quelling fears of an FTX-style bank run.
Crypto exchange Binance saw over $950 million in net outflows over the past 24 hours as it was hit with criminal charges in the U.S., and founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao agreed to step down as chief executive officer as part of a record settlement.
“There are constant hourly net outflows of bitcoin and stablecoins after the CZ's resignation announcement,” Hochan Chung, head of marketing at CryptoQuant, told CoinDesk. “However, compared to the total reserves of Binance, the current volume is not yet significant at all.”
Binance is set to continue operating as usual and make a "complete exit" from the U.S market.
The withdrawals are fairly above average, but not usually large on a weekly basis, an analysis of net hourly flows from the on-chain data tool CryptoQuant shows.
Data from a Dune Analytics dashboard shows over $2.37 billion in various tokens left the exchange, but some $1.78 billion in tokens were deposited.
Address “0x43feD72B921aF413Aad831CEbd221697B18DA54F,” apparently connected to the institutional trading desk FalconX, withdrew the most at $83 million. Another address “0xeae7380dd4cef6fbd1144f49e4d1e6964258a4f4,” with apparent links to market maker Wintermute Trading, led deposits at $190 million.
Binance's BNB tokens were the most deposited and withdrawn tokens, the data shows.
As such, the processing of withdrawals and deposits helps buffer any concerns about the exchange’s solvency. The situation is far unlike last year’s run on embattled exchange FTX, which stopped customer withdrawals following a CoinDesk story that revealed Sam Bankman-Fried's company commingled customer assets with those of its trading arm, Alameda Research.
Meanwhile, DefiLlama data shows the exchange sits on over $67 billion worth of tokens and stablecoins.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.