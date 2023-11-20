Bitcoin and BNB Token Stage Relief Rallies on Binance Settlement News
Crypto exchange Binance could reportedly soon be paying $4 billion to settle multiple U.S. criminal charges, according to Bloomberg.
According to Bloomberg, Binance by month's end might be paying $4 billion to make multiple criminal charges in the U.S. go away. Importantly, however, the settlement reportedly would allow the exchange to continue operations.
To this point, a spokesperson with the DOJ declined to comment to CoinDesk and Binance didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
After initial dips when the headlines hit, bitcoin and BNB have both moved to session highs, with bitcoin ahead 1% on the day and BNB up 6%.
