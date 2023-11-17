First Mover Americas: Avalanche and Near Lead Weekly Gains

Avalanche’s AVAX token and Near Protocol’s NEAR have finished the week on top. AVAX gained almost 50% in the last seven days while NEAR added more than 18%. Some analysts are pointing to Avalanche's inclusion in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) tokenization initiative, Project Guardian, earlier this week as a catalyst for the increase. The project includes the likes of Onyx by JPMorgan and Apollo Global. Meanwhile, NEAR likely drew strength from a series of developments announced last week at its annual Nearcon conference in Lisbon. Bitcoin lost ground on the week, dropping 3%, and ether fell 6%.