Bitcoin Dips 5% to Under $36K as Crypto Rally Runs Into Wall, Liquidating $340M in 2 Days
The SEC delaying a decision about spot BTC ETFs could leave the market without a catalyst until early January, K33 analysts said this week.
The bitcoin (BTC) yo-yo of the past week continued on Thursday, with Wednesday's rally completely reversed, leaving the crypto down 5% for the session and trading under $36,000.
It was just 24 hours ago that bitcoin was surging and within a few dollars of crossing the $38,000 level for the first time in more than 18 months.
As has been a familiar trend during the upswing over the past six weeks, a wave of sell orders was likely sitting close to a round number. When bitcoin approached $38,000, the sell orders took over, sending the price lower. That, in turn, triggered liquidations of leveraged long positions, sending the price hurtling further downward.
Indeed, the crypto market's two-day rollercoaster hit derivatives traders heavily, liquidating some $340 million of leveraged positions over the period, CoinGlass data shows.
SOL, LINK give up gains; AVAX extends rally
Fading the plunge today was Avalanche's native token (AVAX), extending yesterday's double-digit rally with another 7% gain.
The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which tracks the performance of a basket of almost 200 cryptocurrencies, dropped 4% during the day.
Spot bitcoin ETF delay slows momentum
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Wednesday delayed a decision about HashDex's spot BTC ETF application, increasing the odds that it won't approve any such vehicles this year.
Crypto market analytics firm K33 Research noted earlier this week in a report said that a lack of an SEC decision this week could halt momentum in the crypto market until the next deadline early in 2024.
Heightened optimism about spot ETFs and what are hoped to be sizable institutional and retail inflows helped propel bitcoin from $25,000 in September to just shy of $38,000. There still could be news this week as Franklin Templeton has a decision deadline of tomorrow. Few, though, are expecting anything except another delay from the SEC.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
