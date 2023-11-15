Solana’s SOL Jumps 20% as Investors Turn Bullish, Fears of FTX Sales Wane

SOL prices took a drastic hit in November 2022 after a CoinDesk report first drew light to possible cracks in Bankman-Fried’s empire, but sentiment has recovered since the once-crypto titan was jailed and pronounced guilty on seven charges. Meanwhile, wallets linked to the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, controlled by the debtors group, have an estimated $102 million in SOL tokens to crypto exchanges in the past few months. Moving to exchanges may likely indicate a sale of those tokens on the open market, however, SOL prices have continued to grow.