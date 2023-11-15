First Mover Americas: Singapore Central Bank Tests Tokenization Alongside JPMorgan, BNY Mellon

Singapore's central bank is starting to test tokenization use cases alongside major traditional finance players including JPMorgan, DBS, and BNY Mellon. The tests will examine bilateral digital asset trades, foreign currency payments, multicurrency clearing and settlement, fund management and automated portfolio rebalancing, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said Wednesday. JPMorgan and Apollo have carried out a "proof of concept" to demonstrate how asset managers could tokenize funds on the blockchain as part of the project, the firms announced concurrently with MAS' statement. The initiative is part of Project Guardian, a policymaker group that includes Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA), the U.K's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to advance asset tokenization.