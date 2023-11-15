First Mover Americas: Singapore Central Bank Tests Tokenization Alongside JPMorgan, BNY Mellon
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for Nov. 15, 2023.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
Singapore's central bank is starting to test tokenization use cases alongside major traditional finance players including JPMorgan, DBS, and BNY Mellon. The tests will examine bilateral digital asset trades, foreign currency payments, multicurrency clearing and settlement, fund management and automated portfolio rebalancing, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said Wednesday. JPMorgan and Apollo have carried out a "proof of concept" to demonstrate how asset managers could tokenize funds on the blockchain as part of the project, the firms announced concurrently with MAS' statement. The initiative is part of Project Guardian, a policymaker group that includes Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA), the U.K's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to advance asset tokenization.
OKX, the second-largest cryptocurrency trading platform, is providing derivatives trading without the counterparty risk associated with assets being held on the exchange, enriching an existing arrangement with asset manager CoinShares and custody joint venture Komainu. Since FTX blew up last year, a number of players in the crypto space have devised ways to trade and settle off-exchange from the safe confines of a trusted custody setup. Off-exchange settlement is relatively easily done for spot markets, said Lewis Fellas, the head of hedge-fund solutions at CoinShares. A big differentiator, he said, is providing a similar arrangement when it comes to derivatives trading.
SC Ventures, the fintech investment and venture arm of banking group Standard Chartered, announced new tokenization platform on Tuesday. Libeara will enable the creation of a tokenized Singapore dollar government bond fund for accredited investors, according to the announcement. The platform has also partnered with FundBridge Capital, an organization for fund managers in Singapore. By working with Libeara "we are ensuring that we can provide additional investment opportunities enabled by lower operating costs, higher transparency and higher operational efficiency,” Sue Lynn Lim, CEO and COO of FundBridge Capital said in a statement.
Chart of the Day
- The chart shows number of bitcoin held in wallets associated with miners or those responsible for minting coins.
- The balance has declined by 4,775 BTC since Oct. 23, a sign of miners running down their inventory in a rising market.
- Source: Glassnode
- Omkar Godbole
Trending Posts
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.