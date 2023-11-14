U.S. CPI Unexpectedly Flat in October; Bitcoin Adds Nearly 1%
In addition to the headline inflation beat, core CPI declined last month.
U.S. inflation data for October was better-than-hoped, with the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) flat for the month versus economist forecasts for a rise of 0.1%. The core rate rose just 0.2%, beating expectations for 0.3%.
Checking all the numbers, the CPI for October was unchanged versus economist forecasts for a rise of 0.1% and September's 0.4% gain. On a year-over-year basis, CPI was higher by 3.2% versus expectations for 3.3% and 3.7% in September.
The core CPI – which strips out food and energy costs – rose 0.2% in October against forecasts for 0.3% and September's 0.3%. On a year-over-year basis, core CPI was higher by 4.0% versus 4.1% expected and 4.1% in September.
The price of bitcoin (BTC) knee-jerked higher by nearly 1% in the minutes following the news to just shy of $36,700.
While headline CPI inflation has been receding for months, it has stayed above the U.S. Federal Reserve's 2% target. In addition, the core rate had stubbornly remained above 4% for several months running. Fed members have hinted that they're interested in perhaps one more rate hike before finally ending what's now a roughly 20-month monetary tightening cycle.
"This is good news folks," wrote Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM. He noted that core goods prices actually declined 0.2% in October. "Expect more disinflation moving forward especially as shelter costs ease into mid-2024," he added.
Prior to this morning's report, traders were pricing in about an 86% chance the Fed would hold rates steady at its next meeting in mid-December, and there's roughly a 75% chance of a continued pause at the January meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Shortly after the data, the odds of a December pause rose to 99.5% and for a January pause to 95.6%.
Traditional markets are flying following the good inflation news, with Nasdaq 100 futures gaining 1.9% and S&P 500 futures higher by 1.4%. The 10-year Treasury yield is lower by 16 basis points to 4.476%.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.