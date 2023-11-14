First Mover Americas: Goldman Leads Blockchain Firm Fnality Raise of $95M

Traders invested in XRP futures lost some $7.26 million in the past 24 hours as prices moved wildly following false rumors of a BlackRock (BLK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing. XRP prices jumped to 73 cents from 65 cents in 25 minutes after a tweet that suggested the financial behemoth had filed for an XRP ETF in the U.S. state of Delaware. Some crypto news firms reported on the filing as fact, which also helped amplify prices. Blackrock (BLK) confirmed it is not attempting to launch an XRP ETF. Blackrock has previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch spot bitcoin and ether ETFs. Prior to those SEC filings, were filings for a Delaware entity to act as the corporate vehicle for the product. Paperwork submitted Monday mimicked those forms, but was not in fact filed by the asset management giant.