Solana, Avalanche, Chainlink Tumble 8%-12% as Crypto Rally Cools Amid Fake BlackRock XRP Trust Filing

An already lower crypto market was shaken up further by the fake news. SOL, which was a leader of the altcoin rally by more than doubling in price in a month, tumbled to an 8% loss over the past 24 hours. LINK and AVAX plunged more than 10% and 13%, respectively. Cardano's (ADA), Polkadot's (DOT) and dogecoin (DOGE) were each lower by 5%-7%.